- List the order of nucleotides on the mRNA that would be transcribed from the following DNA sequence: CGATTACTTA.
Problem 1
- Using the genetic code (Table 10.1), list the order of amino acids encoded by the following mRNA nucleotides: CAACGCAUUUUG.
Problem 2
- Transcription . a. synthesizes new daughter DNA molecules from an existing DNA molecule; b. results in the synthesis of an RNA copy of a gene; c. pairs thymines (T) with adenines (A); d. occurs on ribosomes
Problem 3
- Transfer RNA (tRNA) . a. carries monosaccharides to the ribosome for synthesis; b. is made of messenger RNA; c. has an anticodon region that is complementary to the mRNA codon; d. is the site of protein synthesis
Problem 4
Problem 5
During the process of transcription, . a. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of more DNA; b. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of RNA; c. DNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins; d. RNA serves as a template for the synthesis of proteins
- Translation results in the production of . a. RNA; b. DNA; c. protein; d. individual amino acids; e. transfer RNA molecules
Problem 6
- The RNA polymerase enzyme binds to , initiating transcription. a. amino acids; b. tRNA; c. the promoter sequence; d. the ribosome
Problem 7
- A particular triplet of bases in the coding sequence of DNA is TGA. The anticodon on the tRNA that binds to the mRNA codon is . a. TGA; b. UGA; c. UCU; d. ACU
Problem 8
Problem 9
RNA and DNA are similar because . a. both are double-stranded helices; b. uracil is found in both of them; c. both contain the sugar deoxyribose; d. both are made up of nucleotides consisting of a sugar, a phosphate, and a base
- Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates a transfer RNA molecule.
Problem 10