- Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the product and reactants of photosynthesis and the relationship between its light reactions and light-independent reactions.
Problem 1
Problem 2
Carbon dioxide functions as a greenhouse gas by . a. interfering with water's ability to absorb heat; b. increasing the random molecular motions of oxygen; c. allowing radiation from the sun to reach Earth and absorbing the re-radiated heat; d. splitting into carbon and oxygen and increasing the rate of cellular respiration
Problem 3
Water has a high heat-absorbing capacity because . a. the sun's rays penetrate to the bottom of bodies of water, mainly heating the bottom surface; b. the strong covalent bonds that hold individual water molecules together require large inputs of heat to break; c. it has the ability to dissolve many heat-resistant solutes; d. initial energy inputs are first used to break hydrogen bonds between water molecules and only after these are broken, to raise the temperature; e. all of the above are true
Problem 4
The burning of fossil fuels . a. releases carbon dioxide to the atmosphere; b. primarily occurs as a result of human activity; c. is contributing to global warming; d. is possible thanks to photosynthesis that occurred millions of years ago; e. all of the above are correct
- Stomata on a plant's surface . a. prevent oxygen from escaping; b. produce water as a result of photosynthesis; c. cannot be regulated by the plant; d. allow carbon dioxide uptake into leaves; e. are found in stacks called thylakoids
Problem 5
Problem 6
Which of the following does not occur during the light reactions of photosynthesis? a. Water is released; b. Electrons from chlorophyll are moved to a higher-energy state by light; c. ATP is produced; d. NADPH is produced to carry electrons to the light-independent reactions; e. Oxygen is produced when water is split.
Problem 7
Which of the following is a false statement about photosynthesis? a. During the light-independent reactions, electrons and ATP from the light reactions combine with atmospheric carbon dioxide to produce sugars; b. The light-independent reactions take place in the chloroplast stroma; c. Oxygen produced during the light-independent reactions is released into the atmosphere; d. Chlorophyll absorbs blue and red light and reflects green light; e. The end product of photosynthesis is a carbohydrate such as glucose.
Problem 8
Which of the following human activities generates the most carbon dioxide? a. driving; b. cooking; c. bathing; d. using aerosol sprays
- Photorespiration occurs . a. under hot and dry conditions; b. when oxygen is incorporated in the first step of the light-independent reactions; c. when carbon dioxide levels are high inside the plant; d. A and B are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
Problem 9
- Select the true statement regarding metabolism in plant and animal cells. a. Plant and animal cells both perform photosynthesis and aerobic respiration; b. Animal cells perform aerobic respiration only, and plant cells perform photosynthesis only; c. Plant cells perform aerobic respiration only, and animal cells perform photosynthesis only; d. Plant cells perform cellular respiration and photosynthesis, and animal cells perform aerobic respiration only.
Problem 10
Life in the Greenhouse
