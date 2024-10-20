Problem 3

Water has a high heat-absorbing capacity because . a. the sun's rays penetrate to the bottom of bodies of water, mainly heating the bottom surface; b. the strong covalent bonds that hold individual water molecules together require large inputs of heat to break; c. it has the ability to dissolve many heat-resistant solutes; d. initial energy inputs are first used to break hydrogen bonds between water molecules and only after these are broken, to raise the temperature; e. all of the above are true