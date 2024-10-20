Problem 8

All of the following statements support the hypothesis that humans cannot be classified into biological races except: a. There is more genetic diversity within a racial group than average differences between racial groups; b. Alleles that are common in one population in a racial group may be uncommon in other populations of the same race; c. Geneticists can use particular SNP alleles to identify the ancestral group(s) of any individual human; d. There are no alleles found in all members of a given racial group; e. There is genetic evidence of mixing among human populations occurring thousands of years ago until the present.