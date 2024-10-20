Understanding Race
- Define 'biological species.'
Problem 1
- Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the three steps required for speciation to occur.
Problem 2
- How are hypotheses about the evolutionary relationships among living organisms tested?
Problem 3
- Which of the following is an example of a prefertilization barrier to reproduction? a. A female mammal is unable to carry a hybrid offspring to term; b. Hybrid plants produce only sterile pollen; c. A hybrid between two bird species cannot perform a mating display; d. A male fly of one species performs a 'wing-waving' display that does not convince a female of another species to mate with him; e. A hybrid embryo is not able to complete development
Problem 4
- According to the most accepted scientific hypothesis about the origin of two new species from a single common ancestor, most new species arise when . a. many mutations occur; b. populations of the ancestral species are isolated from one another; c. there is no natural selection; d. a supernatural creator decides that two new species would be preferable to the old one; e. the ancestral species decides to evolve
Problem 5
- For two populations of organisms to be considered separate biological species, they must be . a. reproductively isolated from each other; b. unable to produce living offspring; c. physically very different from each other; d. A and C are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
Problem 6
- The biological definition of 'race' corresponds to all of the following except: a. the genealogical species concept; b. the idea that subgroups within the same species can be distinguished from each other by ancestry; c. there is a natural hierarchy of groups within a species from 'lowest' to 'highest' forms; d. it should be possible to identify races on the basis of shared allele frequencies among populations; e. races within a species are not reproductively isolated from each other.
Problem 7
- All of the following statements support the hypothesis that humans cannot be classified into biological races except: a. There is more genetic diversity within a racial group than average differences between racial groups; b. Alleles that are common in one population in a racial group may be uncommon in other populations of the same race; c. Geneticists can use particular SNP alleles to identify the ancestral group(s) of any individual human; d. There are no alleles found in all members of a given racial group; e. There is genetic evidence of mixing among human populations occurring thousands of years ago until the present.
Problem 8
Problem 9
Similarity in skin color among different human populations appears to be primarily the result of . a. natural selection; b. convergent evolution; c. which biological race they belong to; d. A and B are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
- Phylogenies are created based on the principle that all species descending from a recent common ancestor . a. should be identical; b. should share characteristics that evolved in that ancestor; c. should be found as fossils; d. should have identical DNA sequences; e. should be no more similar than species that are less closely related
Problem 10