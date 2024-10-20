Science Fiction, Bad Science, and Pseudoscience
- List the four biological molecules commonly found in living organisms.
Problem 1
Problem 2
List the structural features in a prokaryotic cell.
- Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the subatomic particles associated with a carbon atom.
Problem 3
- Water . a. is a good solute; b. facilitates chemical reactions; c. serves as an enzyme; d. makes strong covalent bonds with other molecules; e. consists of two oxygen and one hydrogen atoms
Problem 4
- Electrons . a. are negatively charged; b. along with neutrons make up the nucleus; c. are attracted to the negatively charged nucleus; d. are not involved in ionic bonds; e. all of the above are true
Problem 5
- Which of the following terms is least like the others? a. monosaccharide; b. phospholipid; c. fat; d. steroid; e. lipid
Problem 6
- Different proteins are composed of different sequences of . a. sugars; b. lipids; c. fats; d. amino acids; e. carbohydrates
Problem 7
- Proteins may function as . a. genetic material; b. cholesterol molecules; c. fat reserves; d. enzymes; e. all of the above
Problem 8
Problem 9
A fat molecule consists of . a. carbohydrates and proteins; b. complex carbohydrates only; c. saturated oxygen atoms; d. a carbon skeleton and fatty acids
Problem 10
Eukaryotic cells differ from prokaryotic cells in that only eukaryotic cells . a. contain DNA; b. have a plasma membrane; c. are considered to be alive; d. have a nucleus; e. are able to evolve
- Which of the following lists the chemical bonds from weakest to strongest? a. hydrogen, covalent, ionic; b. covalent, ionic, hydrogen; c. ionic, covalent, hydrogen; d. covalent, hydrogen, ionic; e. hydrogen, ionic, covalent
Problem 11
Problem 12
Which of the following is not consistent with evolutionary theory? a. All living organisms share a common ancestor; b. The environment affects which organism survives to reproduce; c. Natural selection always favors the same traits, regardless of environment; d. Humans are not necessarily the best adapted organisms.