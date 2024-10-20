The Greatest Species on Earth?
Back
Problem 4
Which of the following kingdoms or domains is a hodgepodge of different evolutionary lineages? a. Bacteria; b. Protista; c. Archaea; d. Plantae; e. Animalia
- Comparisons of ribosomal RNA among many different modern species indicate that . a. there are two very divergent groups of prokaryotes; b. the Protista represents a conglomeration of very unrelated forms; c. fungi are more closely related to animals than to plants; d. A and B are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
Problem 5
- On examining cells under a microscope, you notice that they occur singly and have no evidence of a nucleus. These cells must belong to a a.domain Eukarya; b. domain Bacteria; c. domain Archaea; d. the Protista; e. more than one of the above could be correct
Problem 6
Problem 7
The mitochondria in a eukaryotic cell . a. serve as the cell's power plants; b. probably evolved from a prokaryotic ancestor; c. can live independently of the eukaryotic cell; d. A and B are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
- Fungi feed by . a. producing their own food with the help of sunlight; b. chasing and capturing other living organisms; c. growing on their food source and secreting chemicals to break it down; d. filtering bacteria out of their surroundings; e. producing spores
Problem 8
- Which of the following is/are always true? a. Viruses cannot reproduce outside a host cell; b. Viruses are not surrounded by a membrane; c. Viruses are not made up of cells; d. A and C are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
Problem 9