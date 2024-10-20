Problem 1
What are the two main functions of nutrients?
- Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates some molecules that can and cannot pass through cell membranes unaided.
Problem 2
Problem 3
Macronutrients . a. include carbohydrates and vitamins; b. should make up a small percentage of a healthful diet; c. are essential in minute amounts to help enzymes function; d. include carbohydrates, fats, and proteins; e. are synthesized by cells and not necessary to obtain from the diet
Problem 4
Which of the following is not a function of water? a. dispersing nutrients throughout the body; b. helping prevent cancer; c. helping to regulate body temperature; d. helping to regulate blood pressure
Problem 5
Micronutrients . a. include vitamins and carbohydrates; b. are not metabolized to produce energy; c. contain more energy than fatty acids; d. can be synthesized by most cells
Problem 6
The main constituents of the plasma membrane are . a. carbohydrates and lipids; b. proteins and phospholipids; c. fats and carbohydrates; d. fatty acids and nucleic acids
- A substance moving across a membrane against a concentration gradient is moving by . a. passive transport; b. osmosis; c. facilitated diffusion; d. active transport; e. diffusion
Problem 7
- A cell that is placed in salty seawater will . a. take sodium and chloride ions in by diffusion; b. move water out of the cell by active transport; c. use facilitated diffusion to break apart the sodium and chloride ions; d. lose water to the outside of the cell via osmosis
Problem 8
- Which of the following forms of membrane transport require specific membrane proteins? a. diffusion; b. exocytosis; c. facilitated diffusion; d. active transport; e. facilitated diffusion and active transport
Problem 9
- Which of the following cannot pass through the membrane without the help of a membrane protein? a. carbon dioxide; b. water; c. oxygen; d. charged molecules
Problem 10
Is It Possible to Supplement Your Way to Better Performance and Health?
