Does Testing Save Lives?
Back
- What is the relationship between genotype and phenotype?
Problem 1
- When a trait is highly heritable, . a. it is influenced by genes; b. it is not influenced by the environment; c. the variance of the trait in a population can be explained primarily by variance in genotypes; d. A and C are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
Problem 6
- Among heritable diseases, which genotype can be present in an individual without causing a disease phenotype in that individual? a. heterozygous for a dominant disease; b. homozygous for a dominant disease; c. heterozygous for recessive disease; d. homozygous for a recessive disease e. all of the above
Problem 8
- A woman is a carrier of the X-linked recessive color blindness gene. She has children with a man with normal color vision. Which of the following is true of their offspring? a. All the males will be color blind; b. All the females will be carriers; c. Half the females will be color blind; d. Half the males will be color blind.
Problem 9
- The pedigree in the figure below illustrates the inheritance of a sex-linked recessive trait. What is the genotype of individual II-5?
Problem 10
a. XHXH; b. XHXh; c. XhXh; d. XHY; e. XhY