Ch, 15 - The Chromosomal Basis of Inheritance
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 3

A wild-type fruit fly (heterozygous for gray body color and normal wings) is mated with a black fly with vestigial wings. The offspring have the following phenotypic distribution: wild-type, 778; black vestigial, 785; black normal, 158; gray vestigial, 162. What is the recombination frequency between these genes for body color and wing size? Is this consistent with the results of the experiment in Figure 15.9? Draw the chromosomes in the wild-type and black parents.

Identify the parental phenotypes and genotypes. The wild-type fruit fly is heterozygous for gray body color (Gg) and normal wings (Nn), and the black fly with vestigial wings is homozygous recessive for both traits (ggvv).
Determine the gametes produced by each parent. The wild-type parent can produce GN, Gv, gN, and gv gametes, while the black vestigial parent can only produce gv gametes.
Calculate the expected offspring phenotypes based on the gametes. Since the black vestigial parent can only produce gv gametes, the offspring phenotypes depend on the gametes from the wild-type parent.
Determine the observed phenotypic distribution of the offspring and categorize them into recombinant and non-recombinant types. Non-recombinant offspring will have the same phenotype as either parent (wild-type or black vestigial), and recombinant offspring will have new combinations of traits (black normal or gray vestigial).
Calculate the recombination frequency using the formula: (Number of recombinant offspring) / (Total number of offspring) * 100. Compare this value with the expected recombination frequency from the provided figure to assess consistency.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Linkage

Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on a chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. This phenomenon occurs because linked genes are less likely to be separated by recombination events. Understanding genetic linkage is crucial for analyzing inheritance patterns, as it affects the expected ratios of phenotypes in offspring.
Recombination Frequency

Recombination frequency is a measure of the likelihood that two genes will be separated during meiosis due to crossing over. It is calculated by dividing the number of recombinant offspring by the total number of offspring, then multiplying by 100 to express it as a percentage. This frequency helps determine the genetic distance between genes on a chromosome and can indicate whether genes are linked or assort independently.
Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different phenotypes observed in the offspring of a genetic cross. In this scenario, the distribution of wild-type and mutant phenotypes provides insight into the inheritance patterns of the traits being studied. Analyzing these ratios helps in understanding the genetic relationships and validating the results of genetic experiments.
Textbook Question

A man with hemophilia (a recessive, sex-linked condition) has a daughter without the condition. She marries a man who does not have hemophilia. What is the probability that their daughter will have hemophilia? Their son? If they have four sons, what is the probability that all will be affected?

Textbook Question

Pseudohypertrophic muscular dystrophy is an inherited disorder that causes gradual deterioration of the muscles. It is seen almost exclusively in boys born to apparently unaffected parents and usually results in death in the early teens. Is this disorder caused by a dominant or a recessive allele? Is its inheritance sex-linked or autosomal? How do you know? Explain why this disorder is almost never seen in girls.

Textbook Question

A planet is inhabited by creatures that reproduce with the same hereditary patterns seen in humans. Three phenotypic characters are height (T=tall,t=dwart), head appendages (A=antennae,a=no antennae), and nose morphology (S=upturned snout,s=downturned snout). Since the creatures are not 'intelligent,' Earth scientists are able to do some controlled breeding experiments using various heterozygotes in testcrosses. For tall heterozygotes with antennae, the offspring are tall antennae, 46; dwarf antennae, 7; dwarf no antennae, 42; tall no antennae, 5. For heterozygotes with antennae and an upturned snout, the offspring are antennae upturned snout, 47; antennae downturned snout, 2; no antennae downturned snout, 48; no antennae upturned snout, 3. Calculate the recombination frequencies for both experiments.

Textbook Question

A wild-type fruit fly (heterozygous for gray body color and red eyes) is mated with a black fruit fly with purple eyes. The offspring are wild-type, 721; black purple, 751; gray purple, 49; black red, 45. What is the recombination frequency between these genes for body color and eye color? Using information from problem 3, what fruit flies (genotypes and phenotypes) would you mate to determine the order of the body color, wing size, and eye color genes on the chromosome?

Textbook Question

You design Drosophila crosses to provide recombination data for gene a, which is located on the chromosome shown in Figure 15.12. Gene a has recombination frequencies of 14% with the vestigial wing locus and 26% with the brown eye locus. Approximately where is a located along the chromosome?

<IMAGE>

