Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 24 - The Origin of Species
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 24 - The Origin of SpeciesProblem 4
Chapter 24, Problem 4

Bird guides once listed the myrtle warbler and Audubon's warbler as distinct species. Recently, these birds have been classified as eastern and western forms of a single species, the yellow-rumped warbler. Which of the following pieces of evidence, if true, would be cause for this reclassification?
a. The two forms interbreed often in nature, and their offspring survive and reproduce well.
b. The two forms live in similar habitats and have similar food requirements.
c. The two forms have many genes in common.
d. The two forms are very similar in appearance.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the criteria used to classify organisms as the same species. One key criterion is the ability to interbreed and produce viable, fertile offspring.
Evaluate option (a): If the two forms interbreed often in nature and their offspring survive and reproduce well, this suggests they are not reproductively isolated, which is a strong indicator they are the same species.
Consider option (b): Living in similar habitats and having similar food requirements does not necessarily indicate they are the same species, as different species can share ecological niches.
Analyze option (c): Having many genes in common can occur between different species, especially if they are closely related, so this alone is not sufficient for reclassification.
Review option (d): Similar appearance can be misleading, as convergent evolution can lead to similar traits in different species. Therefore, this is not a strong basis for reclassification.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Species Definition

A species is typically defined as a group of organisms that can interbreed and produce fertile offspring. This biological species concept emphasizes reproductive isolation as a key factor. If two forms can interbreed successfully and their offspring are viable and fertile, they are often considered the same species, which is relevant to the reclassification of the warblers.
Recommended video:
03:24
Biological Species Concept

Hybridization

Hybridization refers to the process where two different species or forms interbreed to produce hybrid offspring. In the context of the warblers, frequent interbreeding with successful reproduction suggests that the myrtle and Audubon's warblers are not reproductively isolated, supporting their classification as a single species.
Recommended video:
04:38
Hybrid Zones

Genetic Similarity

Genetic similarity involves comparing the DNA sequences of different organisms to assess their relatedness. High genetic similarity between two forms can indicate they are closely related or even the same species. In the case of the warblers, sharing many genes could be a factor in their reclassification as a single species, although interbreeding evidence is more definitive.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:28
Genetic Code
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The largest unit within which gene flow can readily occur is a

a. Population.

b. Species.

c. Genus.

d. Hybrid.

1236
views
Textbook Question

Males of different species of the fruit fly Drosophila that live in the same parts of the Hawaiian Islands have different elaborate courtship rituals. These rituals involve fighting other males and making stylized movements that attract females. What type of reproductive isolation does this represent?

a. Habitat isolation

b. Temporal isolation

c. Behavioral isolation

d. Gametic isolation

1526
views
Textbook Question

According to the punctuated equilibria model:

a. Given enough time, most existing species will branch gradually into new species.

b. Most new species accumulate their unique features relatively rapidly as they come into existence, then change little for the rest of their duration as a species.

c. Most evolution occurs in sympatric populations.

d. Speciation is usually due to a single mutation.

1623
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following factors would be the most likely to contribute to allopatric speciation?

a. The separated population is large, and genetic drift occurs.

b. Selection pressures in the isolated population are similar to those in the ancestral population.

c. Gene flow between the two populations is extensive.

d. Different mutations begin to distinguish the gene pools of the separated populations.

301
views
Textbook Question

Plant species A has a diploid chromosome number of 12. Plant species B has a diploid number of 16. A new species, C, arises as an allopolyploid from A and B. The diploid number for species C would probably be

a. 14

b. 16

c. 28

d. 56

1567
views