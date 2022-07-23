Skip to main content
Ch. 50 - Sensory and Motor Mechanisms
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 50, Problem 1

Which sensory receptor — category pair is correct?
a. Hair cell — Nociceptor
b. Snake pit organ — Mechanoreceptor
c. Taste receptor — Chemoreceptor
d. Olfactory receptor — Electromagnetic receptor

Understand the function of each sensory receptor mentioned in the options. Sensory receptors are specialized cells that detect specific types of stimuli and convert them into neural signals.
Identify the category of receptor each option belongs to. For example, nociceptors detect pain, mechanoreceptors detect mechanical changes, chemoreceptors detect chemical stimuli, and electromagnetic receptors detect light or electromagnetic fields.
Examine option (A): Hair cells are involved in detecting sound and balance, typically associated with mechanoreceptors, not nociceptors.
Examine option (B): Snake pit organs are specialized for detecting infrared radiation, which is related to electromagnetic receptors, not mechanoreceptors.
Examine option (C): Taste receptors detect chemical substances in food, which aligns with chemoreceptors. Option (D) involves olfactory receptors, which detect chemical stimuli in the air, also aligning with chemoreceptors, not electromagnetic receptors.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sensory Receptors

Sensory receptors are specialized cells or structures that detect and respond to specific types of stimuli from the environment. They convert these stimuli into electrical signals that can be interpreted by the nervous system. Different types of receptors are sensitive to different stimuli, such as light, sound, chemicals, or temperature.
Chemoreceptors

Chemoreceptors are a type of sensory receptor that responds to chemical stimuli. They are crucial for the senses of taste and smell, detecting chemical substances in the environment. For example, taste receptors on the tongue detect dissolved substances, allowing us to perceive different flavors.
Correct Pairing of Receptors

In the context of sensory receptors, it is important to correctly pair the receptor type with its corresponding stimulus. For example, taste receptors are chemoreceptors because they respond to chemical stimuli. Understanding these pairings helps in identifying how organisms perceive and interact with their environment.
Intracellular Receptors
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The middle ear converts

a. Air pressure waves to fluid pressure waves

b. Air pressure waves to nerve impulses

c. Fluid pressure waves to nerve impulses

d. Pressure waves to hair cell movements

Textbook Question

During the contraction of a vertebrate skeletal muscle fiber, calcium ions

a. Break cross-bridges as a cofactor in hydrolysis of ATP

b. Bind with troponin, changing its shape so that the myosin-binding sites on actin are exposed

c. Transmit action potentials from the motor neuron to the muscle fiber

d. Spread action potentials through the T tubules

Textbook Question

The human brain differentiates tastes from smells because action potentials for the two sensations differ in

a. Magnitude and shape.

b. Threshold potential.

c. Where they are received in the brain.

d. How long they take to reach the brain.

