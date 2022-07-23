Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Mendel and the Gene Idea
Chapter 14, Problem 12

In maize (corn) plants, a dominant allele I inhibits kernel color, while the recessive allele i permits color when homozygous. At a different locus, the dominant allele P causes purple kernel color, while the homozygous recessive genotype pp causes red kernels. If plants heterozygous at both loci are crossed, what will be the phenotypic ratio of the offspring?

Step 1: Understand the problem. The problem is asking for the phenotypic ratio of the offspring when maize plants that are heterozygous at both loci are crossed. The loci in question are for kernel color inhibition (I/i) and kernel color (P/p).
Step 2: Determine the genotypes of the parent plants. Since the plants are heterozygous at both loci, their genotypes are IiPp.
Step 3: Set up a dihybrid cross. A dihybrid cross is a breeding experiment between P generation (parental generation) organisms that differ in two traits. In this case, the two traits are kernel color inhibition and kernel color. The cross will be IiPp x IiPp.
Step 4: Determine the possible genotypes of the offspring. Using the rules of Mendelian genetics, we can determine that the possible genotypes are: IIPP, IIPp, IiPP, IiPp, IiPp, Iipp, iiPP, iiPp, iiPp, and iipp.
Step 5: Determine the phenotypes associated with each genotype. The dominant allele I inhibits color, so any genotype with at least one I will result in colorless kernels, regardless of the P/p genotype. The remaining genotypes (iiPP, iiPp, iiPp, and iipp) will result in colored kernels. The dominant allele P causes purple color, so iiPP and iiPp will result in purple kernels. The homozygous recessive genotype pp causes red kernels, so iipp will result in red kernels. Therefore, the phenotypic ratio of the offspring will be 12:3:1 (colorless:purple:red).

Dominant and Recessive Alleles

In genetics, alleles are different forms of a gene. A dominant allele, represented by a capital letter (e.g., I or P), masks the effect of a recessive allele (e.g., i or p) when both are present in a heterozygous individual. This means that the phenotype (observable traits) of the organism will reflect the dominant allele's characteristics.
Homozygous and Heterozygous Genotypes

A homozygous genotype consists of two identical alleles for a particular gene (e.g., ii or pp), while a heterozygous genotype contains two different alleles (e.g., Ii or Pp). The expression of traits in offspring depends on the combination of these alleles inherited from the parents, influencing the resulting phenotypes.
Punnett Square and Phenotypic Ratios

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genetic outcomes of a cross between two organisms. By filling in the square with the possible gametes from each parent, one can determine the expected genotypes and phenotypes of the offspring. The phenotypic ratio is the relative number of offspring displaying each phenotype, which can be calculated from the results of the Punnett square.
