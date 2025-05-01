Skip to main content
Problem 1
The ages in years of
14
14
participants in a workshop are:
22
25
28
21
24
27
23
26
29
22
25
28
24
27
22~~25~~28~~21~~24~~27~~23~~26~~29~~22~~25~~28~~24~~27
Draw a box-and-whisker plot for this data set.
A
B
C
D
