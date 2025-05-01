Skip to main content
The ages in years of 1414 participants in a workshop are:
22  25  28  21  24  27  23  26  29  22  25  28  24  2722~~25~~28~~21~~24~~27~~23~~26~~29~~22~~25~~28~~24~~27
Draw a box-and-whisker plot for this data set.