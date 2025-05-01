Skip to main content
Boxplots
Boxplots
3. Describing Data Numerically / Boxplots / Problem 5
Problem 5
The following data set represents the weights (in kilograms) of a group of athletes:
58
,
62
,
65
,
68
,
70
,
72
,
75
,
78
,
80
,
82
,
85
,
88
,
90
,
92
,
95
58,62,65,68,70,72,75,78,80,82,85,88,90,92,95
Draw a box and whisker plot that represents the data set.
