Boxplots
3. Describing Data Numerically / Boxplots / Problem 5
The following data set represents the weights (in kilograms) of a group of athletes:
58,62,65,68,70,72,75,78,80,82,85,88,90,92,9558,62,65,68,70,72,75,78,80,82,85,88,90,92,95
Draw a box and whisker plot that represents the data set.
Box and whisker plot displaying the weight distribution of a group of athletes in kilograms.