The following data set represents the weights (in kilograms) of a group of athletes:

58 , 62 , 65 , 68 , 70 , 72 , 75 , 78 , 80 , 82 , 85 , 88 , 90 , 92 , 95 58,62,65,68,70,72,75,78,80,82,85,88,90,92,95

Draw a box and whisker plot that represents the data set.