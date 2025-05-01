8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion / Problem 10
A marketing manager for a streaming service wants to estimate the percentage of adults in the U.S. who subscribe to a streaming platform. How many adults must be surveyed to be confident that the estimate is within percentage points of the true population percentage? Assume that of all adults currently have a streaming service subscription, based on recent industry reports.