Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 10

A marketing manager for a streaming service wants to estimate the percentage of adults in the U.S. who subscribe to a streaming platform. How many adults must be surveyed to be 99%99\% confident that the estimate is within 22 percentage points of the true population percentage? Assume that 65%65\% of all adults currently have a streaming service subscription, based on recent industry reports.