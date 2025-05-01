Skip to main content
Contingency Tables
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit / Contingency Tables / Problem 6
Problem 6
A survey of adults ages
30
30
and over provides the following data:
What percentage of these adults with a bachelor's degree are unemployed?
A
4.0
%
4.0\%
B
6.0
%
6.0\%
C
5.0
%
5.0\%
D
7.5
%
7.5\%
