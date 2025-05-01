Skip to main content
Contingency Tables
Contingency Tables
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit / Contingency Tables / Problem 8
Problem 8
The following contingency table displays the results of a survey of
1200
1200
adults in a city, which records their employment status and whether they own a home. What percent of employed adults own a home?
A
40
%
40\%
B
25
%
25\%
C
60
%
60\%
D
32
%
32\%
