Contingency Tables
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit / Contingency Tables / Problem 8
Problem 8

The following contingency table displays the results of a survey of 12001200 adults in a city, which records their employment status and whether they own a home. What percent of employed adults own a home?
Contingency table showing employment status and home ownership of 1200 adults: employed and unemployed categories with counts.