Fundamental Counting Principle
4. Probability / Fundamental Counting Principle / Problem 4
Problem 4
A car can be ordered in 4 body styles, 5 colors, and with 3 engine types. How many different car combinations are possible?
A
60
B
12
C
15
D
20
