Fundamental Counting Principle
Fundamental Counting Principle
4. Probability / Fundamental Counting Principle / Problem 2
Problem 2
A coffee shop offers 2 sizes, 3 types of milk, and 4 flavors. How many different coffee drinks can be made by choosing one of each?
18
12
9
24
