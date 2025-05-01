Skip to main content
Problem 10
Listed below are the numbers of fatal construction site accidents in a certain country each year. Find the range.
52 48 55 60 49 38 41 50 47 30 36 32 29 31 27 30 32 44 20 25
A
35
B
38
C
40
D
45
