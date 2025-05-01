Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots) / Problem 4
Problem 4
When constructing a stemplot, how many times should each stem be listed?
A
Twice, if the stem appears in the data more than once.
B
As many times as there are leaves for that stem.
C
Once, regardless of how many data points share that stem.
D
Only if the stem has more than one leaf.
