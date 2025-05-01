Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Problem 10
Why is it incorrect to use a histogram to display eye color frequencies?
A
Eye color is categorical, but histograms are for quantitative data.
B
Histograms cannot display more than three categories.
C
Histograms require percentages, not counts.
D
Eye color data must be arranged in descending order.
