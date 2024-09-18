Height = 1.70 m, weight = 65 kg. BMI = 65 / (1.70²) = 65 / 2.89 ≈ 22.5 (healthy range). Healthy weight range (18.5 to 24.9): 18.5 × 2.89 ≈ 53.5 kg and 24.9 × 2.89 ≈ 71.9 kg. So a weight between about 54 and 72 kg is considered healthy.

Height = 5'6" = 66 in ≈ 1.68 m, weight = 180 lb ≈ 81.6 kg. BMI = 81.6 / (1.68²) = 81.6 / 2.82 ≈ 28.9 (overweight). Healthy weight range (18.5 to 24.9): 18.5 × 2.82 ≈ 52.2 kg and 24.9 × 2.82 ≈ 70.2 kg. Target weight for BMI 22: 22 × 2.82 ≈ 62.0 kg (about 137 lb).

Q: How accurate is BMI?

BMI is a simple screening tool. It does not distinguish between muscle and fat or account for all individual differences. It is a good starting point but not a full health assessment.

Q: What BMI is considered healthy?

For most adults, a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered within the healthy weight range. This is a general guideline and may not apply to every individual.

Q: Why do you show a target BMI of 22?

BMI 22 sits near the middle of the healthy range. Using this value gives a simple reference point for an "ideal" weight while staying within the standard healthy interval.