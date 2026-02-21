Solve the Bernoulli equations in Exercises 29–32.
x²y' + 2xy = y³
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
(1+eˣ) dy + (yeˣ + e⁻ˣ) dx = 0
(x + 3y²) dy + y dx = 0 (Hint: d(xy) = y dx + x dy)
41. Cooling soup Suppose that a cup of soup cooled from 90°C to 60°C after 10 min in a room where the temperature was 20°C. Use Newton’s Law of Cooling to answer the following questions.
a. How much longer would it take the soup to cool to 35°C?
43. Surrounding medium of unknown temperature A pan of warm water (46°C) was put in a refrigerator. Ten minutes later, the water’s temperature was 39°C; 10 min after that, it was 33°C. Use Newton’s Law of Cooling to estimate how cold the refrigerator was.
44. Silver cooling in air The temperature of an ingot of silver is 60°C above room temperature right now. Twenty minutes ago, it was 70°C above room temperature. How far above room temperature will the silver be
b. 2 hours from now?