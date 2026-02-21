Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
67. ∫(from 0 to 2√3)dx/√(4+x²)
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)
71. ∫(from 1/5 to 3/13)dx/(x√(1-16x²))
73. ∫(from 0 to π)cos(x)dx/√(1+sin²x)