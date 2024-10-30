Given the function , calculate the slope of the tangent line at .
Average and marginal profit Let C(x) represent the cost of producing x items and p(x) be the sale price per item if x items are sold. The profit P(x) of selling x items is P(x) = xp(c) - C(x) (revenue minus costs). The average profit per item when x items are sold is P(x)/x and the marginal profit is dP/dx. The marginal profit approximates the profit obtained by selling one more item, given that x items have already been sold. Consider the following cost functions C and price functions p.
a. Find the profit function P.
C(x) = − 0.04x²+100x+800, p(x)=200, a=1000
Given the function f(x)=x2+100, calculate the slope of the tangent line at x=0.
Given the function f(x)=3(x2−1), find the equation of the tangent line at x=1.
Average and marginal profit Let C(x) represent the cost of producing x items and p(x) be the sale price per item if x items are sold. The profit P(x) of selling x items is P(x) = xp(c) - C(x) (revenue minus costs). The average profit per item when x items are sold is P(x)/x and the marginal profit is dP/dx. The marginal profit approximates the profit obtained by selling one more item, given that x items have already been sold. Consider the following cost functions C and price functions p.
a. Find the profit function P.
C(x) = −0.02x²+50x+100, p(x)=100−0.1x, a=500
Average and marginal profit Let C(x) represent the cost of producing x items and p(x) be the sale price per item if x items are sold. The profit P(x) of selling x items is P(x) = xp(c) - C(x) (revenue minus costs). The average profit per item when x items are sold is P(x)/x and the marginal profit is dP/dx. The marginal profit approximates the profit obtained by selling one more item, given that x items have already been sold. Consider the following cost functions C and price functions p.
a. Find the profit function P.
C(x) = − 0.04x²+100x+800, p(x) = 200−0.1x, a=1000
U.S. population growth The population p(t) (in millions) of the United States t years after the year 1900 is shown in the figure. Approximately when (in what year) was the U.S. population growing most slowly between 1925 and 2020? Estimate the growth rate in that year. <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} A different interpretation of marginal cost Suppose a large company makes 25,000 gadgets per year in batches of x items at a time. After analyzing setup costs to produce each batch and taking into account storage costs, planners have determined that the total cost C(x) of producing 25,000 gadgets in batches of x items at a time is given by C(x) = 1,250,000+125,000,000 / x + 1.5x.
c. The meaning of average cost and marginal cost here is different from earlier examples and exercises. Interpret the meaning of your answer in part (b).
{Use of Tech} Power and energy Power and energy are often used interchangeably, but they are quite different. Energy is what makes matter move or heat up. It is measured in units of joules or Calories, where 1 Cal=4184 J. One hour of walking consumes roughly 10⁶J, or 240 Cal. On the other hand, power is the rate at which energy is used, which is measured in watts, where 1 W=1 J/s. Other useful units of power are kilowatts (1 kW=10³ W) and megawatts (1 MW=10⁶ W). If energy is used at a rate of 1 kW for one hour, the total amount of energy used is 1 kilowatt-hour (1 kWh=3.6×10⁶ J) Suppose the cumulative energy used in a large building over a 24-hr period is given by E(t)=100t+4t²− t³/9 kWh where t=0 corresponds to midnight.
a. Graph the energy function.