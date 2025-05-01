Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Which of the following double integrals correctly represents the area of a region D in the xy-plane?
A
int int_D (x + y) dA
B
int int_D 1 dA
C
int int_D x dA
D
int int_D y dA
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks which double integral correctly represents the area of a region D in the xy-plane. To calculate the area of a region, the integrand must represent the constant value 1, as integrating 1 over a region gives the total area.
Step 2: Recall the formula for area using double integrals. The area of a region D in the xy-plane is given by \( \int \int_D 1 \, dA \), where \( dA \) represents the infinitesimal area element.
Step 3: Analyze the given options. The integrals \( \int \int_D (x + y) \, dA \), \( \int \int_D x \, dA \), and \( \int \int_D y \, dA \) involve variable expressions as integrands, which do not represent the constant value 1. These integrals calculate other quantities, such as moments or weighted averages, rather than the area.
Step 4: Identify the correct integral. The integral \( \int \int_D 1 \, dA \) is the correct representation for the area of the region D, as it integrates the constant value 1 over the entire region.
Step 5: Conclude the reasoning. The correct answer is \( \int \int_D 1 \, dA \), because it directly calculates the area of the region D in the xy-plane.
