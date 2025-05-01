Step 2: Set up the limits of integration. The tetrahedron is described by the inequality \( x+y+z \leq 1 \) with \( x, y, z \geq 0 \). To integrate, we will use the order \( dz \, dy \, dx \). For a fixed \( x \) and \( y \), \( z \) ranges from \( 0 \) to \( 1-x-y \). For a fixed \( x \), \( y \) ranges from \( 0 \) to \( 1-x \). Finally, \( x \) ranges from \( 0 \) to \( 1 \).