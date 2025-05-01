Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the triple integral int int int_E z \, dV where E is the solid tetrahedron with vertices (0,0,0), (1,0,0), (0,1,0), and (0,0,1). What is the value of the integral?
A
1/3
B
1/24
C
1/4
D
1/6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to evaluate the triple integral \( \iiint_E z \, dV \), where \( E \) is the solid tetrahedron defined by the vertices \( (0,0,0) \), \( (1,0,0) \), \( (0,1,0) \), and \( (0,0,1) \). The tetrahedron is bounded by the planes \( x=0 \), \( y=0 \), \( z=0 \), and \( x+y+z=1 \).
Step 2: Set up the limits of integration. The tetrahedron is described by the inequality \( x+y+z \leq 1 \) with \( x, y, z \geq 0 \). To integrate, we will use the order \( dz \, dy \, dx \). For a fixed \( x \) and \( y \), \( z \) ranges from \( 0 \) to \( 1-x-y \). For a fixed \( x \), \( y \) ranges from \( 0 \) to \( 1-x \). Finally, \( x \) ranges from \( 0 \) to \( 1 \).
Step 3: Write the integral in terms of the limits. The triple integral becomes: \( \iiint_E z \, dV = \int_0^1 \int_0^{1-x} \int_0^{1-x-y} z \, dz \, dy \, dx \).
Step 4: Evaluate the innermost integral with respect to \( z \). The integral \( \int_0^{1-x-y} z \, dz \) evaluates to \( \frac{z^2}{2} \) from \( 0 \) to \( 1-x-y \), resulting in \( \frac{(1-x-y)^2}{2} \).
Step 5: Substitute \( \frac{(1-x-y)^2}{2} \) into the next integral and proceed iteratively. The next integral becomes \( \int_0^{1-x} \frac{(1-x-y)^2}{2} \, dy \), and after evaluating this, substitute the result into the outermost integral \( \int_0^1 \). Continue simplifying step by step until the final value is obtained.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Calculus Channel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning