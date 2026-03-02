23. Human evolution continues The analysis of tooth shrinkage by C. Loring Brace and colleagues at the University of Michigan’s Museum of Anthropology indicates that human tooth size is continuing to decrease and that the evolutionary process has not yet come to a halt. In northern Europeans, for example, tooth size reduction now has a rate of 1% per 1000 years.

a. If t represents time in years and y represents tooth size, use the condition that y=0.99y_0 when t=1000 to find the value of k in the equation y=y_0 e^(kt). Then use this value of k to answer the following questions.