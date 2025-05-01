Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Given the function f(x) defined on the interval -π < x < π by f(x) = 0 for -π < x < 0 and f(x) = 1 for 0 ≤ x < π, which of the following is its Fourier series representation?
A
f(x) = (1/π) ∑_{n=1}^{infty} [1/n] sin(nx)
B
f(x) = (1/2) + (1/π) ∑_{n=1}^{infty} cos(nx)
C
f(x) = 1/2 + (2/π) ∑_{n=1}^{infty} [1/(2n-1)] sin((2n-1)x)
D
f(x) = 1 + (2/π) ∑_{n=1}^{infty} [(-1)^{n+1}/n] sin(nx)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given function f(x) is a piecewise function defined on the interval -π < x < π. It is 0 for -π < x < 0 and 1 for 0 ≤ x < π. This is a periodic function with period 2π, and we aim to find its Fourier series representation.
Step 2: Recall that the Fourier series of a periodic function can be expressed as f(x) = a₀/2 + ∑_{n=1}^{∞} [aₙ cos(nx) + bₙ sin(nx)], where a₀, aₙ, and bₙ are the Fourier coefficients. These coefficients are determined by integrating over one period of the function.
Step 3: Compute the Fourier coefficients. For a₀, use the formula a₀ = (1/π) ∫_{-π}^{π} f(x) dx. For aₙ, use aₙ = (1/π) ∫_{-π}^{π} f(x) cos(nx) dx. For bₙ, use bₙ = (1/π) ∫_{-π}^{π} f(x) sin(nx) dx. Note that due to the piecewise nature of f(x), the integrals must be split into two parts: one for -π < x < 0 and another for 0 ≤ x < π.
Step 4: Observe that f(x) is an odd function (f(-x) = -f(x)). This implies that all cosine terms (aₙ) in the Fourier series vanish because the integral of an odd function multiplied by an even function (cos(nx)) over a symmetric interval is zero. Therefore, the Fourier series will only contain sine terms (bₙ).
Step 5: Calculate bₙ using the formula bₙ = (1/π) ∫_{0}^{π} f(x) sin(nx) dx, since f(x) = 0 for -π < x < 0. Substituting f(x) = 1 for 0 ≤ x < π, the integral simplifies to bₙ = (1/π) ∫_{0}^{π} sin(nx) dx. Solving this integral yields bₙ = (2/π) [1/(2n-1)] for odd n and bₙ = 0 for even n. Thus, the Fourier series representation of f(x) is f(x) = 1/2 + (2/π) ∑_{n=1}^{∞} [1/(2n-1)] sin((2n-1)x).
