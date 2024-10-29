Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.
0. Functions
Graphs of Trigonometric Functions
Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.
p(t) = 2.5 sin ((1/2)(t-3))
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general form of the sine function: \(y = a \sin(b(t - c)) + d\), where \(a\) is the amplitude, \(b\) affects the period, \(c\) is the horizontal shift, and \(d\) is the vertical shift.
For the function \(p(t) = 2.5 \sin\left(\frac{1}{2}(t-3)\right)\), compare it to the general form to identify \(a = 2.5\) and \(b = \frac{1}{2}\).
The amplitude of a sine function is given by the absolute value of \(a\). Therefore, the amplitude is \(|2.5| = 2.5\).
The period of a sine function is calculated using the formula \(\frac{2\pi}{|b|}\). Substitute \(b = \frac{1}{2}\) into the formula to find the period.
Calculate the period: \(\frac{2\pi}{\frac{1}{2}} = 4\pi\). Thus, the period of the function is \$4\pi$.
Amplitude
Amplitude refers to the maximum value of a periodic function, indicating how far the function's values deviate from its central axis. For sine functions, the amplitude is the coefficient in front of the sine term. In the function p(t) = 2.5 sin((1/2)(t-3)), the amplitude is 2.5, meaning the function oscillates between -2.5 and 2.5.
Period
The period of a function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For sine functions, the period can be calculated using the formula P = 2π / |b|, where b is the coefficient of t in the argument of the sine function. In p(t) = 2.5 sin((1/2)(t-3)), the coefficient b is 1/2, resulting in a period of 2π / (1/2) = 4π.
Phase Shift
Phase shift refers to the horizontal shift of a periodic function along the t-axis. It is determined by the constant added or subtracted inside the function's argument. In p(t) = 2.5 sin((1/2)(t-3)), the phase shift is 3 units to the right, as indicated by the (t-3) term, which affects where the function starts its cycle.
