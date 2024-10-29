Period

The period of a function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For sine functions, the period can be calculated using the formula P = 2π / |b|, where b is the coefficient of t in the argument of the sine function. In p(t) = 2.5 sin((1/2)(t-3)), the coefficient b is 1/2, resulting in a period of 2π / (1/2) = 4π.