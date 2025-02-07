11–18. Rolle’s Theorem Determine whether Rolle’s Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval. If so, find the point(s) guaranteed to exist by Rolle’s Theorem.
ƒ(x) = x (x - 1)² ; [0, 1]
ƒ(x) = x (x - 1)² ; [0, 1]
ƒ(x) = sin 2x; [0, π/2]
ƒ(x) = 1 - | x | ; [-1, 1]
ƒ(x) = 1 - x²⸍³ ; [-1, 1]
Let ƒ(x) = x²⸍³ . Show that there is no value of c in the interval (-1, 8) for which ƒ' (c) = (ƒ(8) - ƒ (-1)) / (8 - (-1)) and explain why this does not violate the Mean Value Theorem.
Running pace Explain why if a runner completes a 6.2-mi (10-km) race in 32 min, then he must have been running at exactly 11 mi/hr at least twice in the race. Assume the runner’s speed at the finish line is zero.
Mean Value Theorem for quadratic functions Consider the quadratic function f(x) = Ax² + Bx + C, where A, B, and C are real numbers with A ≠ 0. Show that when the Mean Value Theorem is applied to f on the interval [a,b], the number guaranteed by the theorem is the midpoint of the interval.