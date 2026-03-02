44. Silver cooling in air The temperature of an ingot of silver is 60°C above room temperature right now. Twenty minutes ago, it was 70°C above room temperature. How far above room temperature will the silver be
b. 2 hours from now?
Write the formula for a logistic function that has values between y = 0 and y = 1, crosses the line y = 1/2 at x = 0, and has slope 5 at this point.
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
x dy + (3y - x⁻² cos x) dx = 0, x > 0
Solve the following initial value problem for u as a function of t:
du/dt + (k/m) u = 0 (k and m positive constants), u(0) = u₀
a. as a first-order linear equation.
28. Derivation of Equation (7) in Example 4
a. Show that the solution of the equation
di /dt + R/Li = V/L
is
i = V/R + Cexp(-(R/L)i) .
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
dy/dt + 2y = 3, y(0) = 1