A certain type of star emits energy according to the formula E = 150 ⋅ 10 0.5 M E=150\cdot10^{0.5M} , where E E is the energy in joules and M M is the magnitude of the star's brightness. Calculate the energy emitted by stars of magnitude 2 2 , 4 4 , 6 6 , and 8 8 . Then, plot the points on the graph and connect them through a smooth curve.