7. What is the goal of the method of partial fractions?
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Chapter 8, Problem 8.PE.73
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ x·sec²x dx
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