Textbook Question
Which of the improper integrals in Exercises 63–68 converge and which diverge?
∫ from −∞ to ∞ of (2 / (e^x + e^(−x))) dx
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Which of the improper integrals in Exercises 63–68 converge and which diverge?
∫ from −∞ to ∞ of (2 / (e^x + e^(−x))) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
117. ∫ dr / (1 + √r)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.
∫ arccos(x / 2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [t / (t⁴ − t² − 2)] dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.
∫ x² ln(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–44.
∫ tan³(x) sec³(x) dx