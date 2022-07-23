Textbook Question
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (x² * e^(−x)) dx
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Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (x² * e^(−x)) dx
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from −∞ to ∞ of (1 / (4x² + 9)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ dy / (y² − 2y + 2)
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 0 to 3 of (1 / √(9 − x²)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–44.
∫ tan³(x) sec³(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ x / (1 + √x) dx