Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
119. ∫ x³ / (1 + x²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
119. ∫ x³ / (1 + x²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [x / √(4 + x²)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
131. ∫ dx / (x√(1 − x⁴))
Which of the improper integrals in Exercises 63–68 converge and which diverge?
∫ from 6 to ∞ of (1 / √(θ² + 1)) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (x + 1) / (x⁴ − x³) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(4x) / (x³ + 4x)] dx