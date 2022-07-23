Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(3v − 7) / ((v − 1)(v − 2)(v − 3))] dv
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(3v − 7) / ((v − 1)(v − 2)(v − 3))] dv
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
119. ∫ x³ / (1 + x²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [x / √(4 + x²)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [t / √(4t² − 1)] dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [1 / (x (1 + ∛x))] dx
Which of the improper integrals in Exercises 63–68 converge and which diverge?
∫ from 6 to ∞ of (1 / √(θ² + 1)) dθ