A brief calculation shows that if 0 ≤ x ≤ 1, then the second derivative of

f(x) = √(1 + x⁴)

lies between 0 and 8.

Based on this, about how many subdivisions would you need to estimate the integral of f from 0 to 1

with an error no greater than 10⁻³ in absolute value using the Trapezoidal Rule?