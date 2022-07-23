Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
121. ∫ (1 + x²) / (1 + x³) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
121. ∫ (1 + x²) / (1 + x³) dx
A brief calculation shows that if 0 ≤ x ≤ 1, then the second derivative of
f(x) = √(1 + x⁴)
lies between 0 and 8.
Based on this, about how many subdivisions would you need to estimate the integral of f from 0 to 1
with an error no greater than 10⁻³ in absolute value using the Trapezoidal Rule?
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
119. ∫ x³ / (1 + x²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
131. ∫ dx / (x√(1 − x⁴))
Which of the improper integrals in Exercises 63–68 converge and which diverge?
∫ from 6 to ∞ of (1 / √(θ² + 1)) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(4x) / (x³ + 4x)] dx