What cellular structures and processes does cell crawling depend on? Cell crawling depends on actin-based protrusions (such as pseudopodia, lamellipodia, or filopodia), the attachment of these protrusions to surfaces via integrins (transmembrane proteins), and a cycle of protrusion, attachment, translocation (dragging the cell body forward), and detachment.

What is chemotaxis in the context of actin-based movement? Chemotaxis is the movement of a cell in response to changes in chemical concentrations in its environment. It involves the cell detecting and moving toward or away from specific chemicals.

How does cytoplasmic streaming differ from cell crawling? Cytoplasmic streaming involves the movement of cytosol within the cell while the cell's exterior remains stationary. In contrast, cell crawling moves the entire cell across a surface.

Which actin-based protrusion is most commonly associated with amoebas? Amoebas most commonly use pseudopodia as their actin-based protrusions. These structures extend from the cell surface to facilitate movement.

What role do integrins play during the attachment step of cell crawling? Integrins act as transmembrane proteins that anchor the cell's protrusions to the surface or extracellular matrix. This attachment is essential for the cell to move forward.

Why is the translocation step important in cell crawling? Translocation allows the cell to drag its body forward after the leading edge has attached to the surface. This step ensures the entire cell moves rather than just the protrusion.