0. Review of Algebra
Factoring Polynomials
5:09 minutes
Problem 13a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 1–30, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. Check each factorization using FOIL multiplication. a² + 5a − 14
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
21
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Factoring Polynomials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 29 videos