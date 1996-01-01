Welcome back. I'm so glad you're here. We are given this function F of X equals the square root of X plus two plus two thirds. And we are asked to evaluate for f of a minus 10. What does that mean? That means anywhere we had an X in our original function, we are going to substitute a minus 10. So let's do that. We've now got the square root of not X plus two, but now a minus 10 plus two and bring down our plus two thirds. Well, we can combine these like terms inside a radical negative 10 plus two and that will give us the square root of a minus eight plus two thirds. And that is actually as simplified as this one is going to get. So we look at our answer choices and that matches with answer choice. A well done. We'll catch you on the next one.

