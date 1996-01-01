Welcome back. I'm so glad you're here. We are given this function F of X equals in the numerator the absolute value of x minus eight divided by the absolute value of x minus eight. And we are to evaluate this for F. Of 13. What does that mean? That means in our original function anywhere we had an X. We're going to replace it with 13. So let's do that. Now. We've got in the numerator the absolute value of no longer X but 13 minus eight divided by in the denominator, the absolute value of no longer X minus eight now. 13 minus eight. Well looking at the numerator 13 minus eight that's five. So we've got the absolute value of five divided by the same thing. The absolute value of five, the absolute value of five is five. So we've got five divided by the same thing which is five and five divided by five. That's one we look at our answer choices and that matches with answer choice B. Well done. We'll catch you on the next one.

