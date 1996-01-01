Skip to main content
Channels
My Channels
College Channels
Professional Channels
Skills Channels
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
Explore
this channel
Bookmarks
College Algebra
3. Functions and Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
Write and Graph the Slope-Intercept Form of the Equation of a Line
Next video
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
2:36
Slope-Intercept Form of the Equation of a Line
Pearson
181
1:51
Find the Slope of a Line Given in Standard Form
Pearson
124
06:25
Graphing a Line Using a Point and Slope
patrickJMT
149
05:33
y-y1 = m(x - x1) Find the Equation of a Line Using Point-Slope Form
patrickJMT
1006
02:07
Graphing a Linear Equation using Intercepts
patrickJMT
74
02:19
Graphing a Simple System of Equations
patrickJMT
124
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Cookies
Terms of use
Privacy
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.