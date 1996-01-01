College Algebra
2. Equations and Inequalities
Models and Applications
Solve a Formula for a Variable
Problem
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? A = 2lw + 2lh + 2wh for h
Similar Solution
