Welcome back. I'm so glad you're here. We're given this formula, I'll rewrite it capital L equals to lower case L. H plus two W. H. And we are to solve that for H. Well there's two H is over here and so to get H by itself, what we can do is we look at those two terms to L. H and to W. H. And we see that we could factor in H out in front of them. And we only need to factor that H. We don't need to factor the two even though that could come out to. So now that two L. H divided by H is just two. L plus two. W. H divided by H. Is just two W. And then the left hand side of the equal side is still the big L. We're really close. We almost have the H. By itself. We it's being multiplied by this two L plus two W. So we can divide both sides by two. L plus two W. You do one side? Did you do the other? And on the right hand side these factors cancel out. And on the left hand side we've now got capital L divided by two lower case, L plus two W equals and H is by itself on the right hand side, which is exactly what we wanted. We look at our answer choices and this matches with answer choice. C. Now if you're here for the bonus content, are you familiar with the formula, what does it represent? Well this formula represents the lateral area of a rectangular prism. Well done. We'll catch you on the next one.

Hide transcripts