07:59
7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Linear Programming
Problem 83
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write a system of inequalities for each problem, and then graph the region of feasible solutions of the system. Jane must supplement her daily diet with at least 6000 USP units of vitamin A, at least 195 mg of vitamin C, and at least 600 USP units of vitamin D. She finds that Mason's Pharmacy carries Brand X and Brand Y vitamins. Each Brand X pill contains 3000 USP units of A, 45 mg of C, and 75 USP units of D, while each Brand Y pill contains 1000 USP units of A, 50 mg of C, and 200 USP units of D.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Writing Constraints and Objective Functions with a bite sized video explanation from Kim Haughee's Mathematics ChannelStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice