So this problem says to solve the following formula for the indicated variable. What does the formula describe? So we can first determine what this formula describes. We have L equals two pi R. H. If remember the surface area for a cylinder that is two pi r squared plus two pi R H. Now two pi r squared is the area of our two circles in the cylinder. That means that this is the lateral area of our cylinder. So this equation is the lateral area of thunder. Now we're gonna go ahead and solve for art. So if I go here, L equals two pi R. H. Let's go and divide by everything that's not R. Two pi and H pitch. So we write this, I will move our to the other side are equals L. Over two pi H. So this is our answer are over R equals L over two pi H. And our answer is answer C. Okay to help you solve the problem. Thank you for watching. Goodbye.

Hide transcripts