College Algebra
2. Equations and Inequalities
Quadratic Equations
Solve Problems Modeled by Quadratic Equations
Example 4: Applying the quadratic formula | Quadratic equations
by Khan Academy
63 views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Example 4: Applying the quadratic formula | Quadratic equations
by Khan Academy
63 views
Hide transcripts
Create and solve quadratic equations
by LearnZillion
28 views
Hide transcripts
More Word Problems Using Quadratic Equations
by patrickJMT
123 views
Hide transcripts
More Word Problems Using Quadratic Equations - Example 3
by patrickJMT
30 views
Hide transcripts
Solving a Geometry Word Problem by Using Quadratic Equations - Example 1
by patrickJMT
34 views
Hide transcripts
Solving a Geometry Word Problem by Using Quadratic Equations - Example 2
by patrickJMT
60 views
Hide transcripts
Solving a Geometry Word Problem by Using Quadratic Equations - Example 3
by patrickJMT
91 views
Hide transcripts
Word Problems Using the Pythagorean Theorem - Example 1
by patrickJMT
21 views
Hide transcripts
Word Problems Using the Pythagorean Theorem - Example 2
by patrickJMT
49 views
Hide transcripts
Word Problems Using the Pythagorean Theorem - Example 3
by patrickJMT
34 views
Hide transcripts
Solving for 'X' ; Quadratic Equation / Pythagorean Theorem - Example 1
by patrickJMT
41 views
Hide transcripts
Solving for 'X' ; Quadratic Equations Involving the Pythagorean Theorem - Example 2
by patrickJMT
21 views
Hide transcripts
Solving for 'X' ; Quadratic Equations Involving the Pythagorean Theorem - Example 3
by patrickJMT
40 views
Hide transcripts
Solving Word Problems in Distance, Rate, and Time Using Quadratics - Example 1
by patrickJMT
110 views
Hide transcripts
Solving Word Problems in Distance, Rate, and Time Using Quadratics - Example 2
by patrickJMT
24 views
Hide transcripts
Solving Word Problems involving Distance, Rate, and Time Using Quadratics - Example 3
by patrickJMT
27 views
Hide transcripts
A Projectile Problem Using Quadratics - Example 1
by patrickJMT
27 views
Hide transcripts
Solving a Projectile Problem Using Quadratics - Example 2
by patrickJMT
22 views
Hide transcripts
More Word Problems Using Quadratic Equations - Example 1
by patrickJMT
63 views
Hide transcripts
More Word Problems Using Quadratic Equations - Example 2
by patrickJMT
32 views
Hide transcripts
