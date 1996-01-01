College Algebra
5. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
Use Compound Interest Formulas
Exponential Growth / Population Growth Problem.
by patrickJMT
39 views
Related Videos
Find compound interest using an investment model
by LearnZillion
52 views
Compare exponential models using properties of exponents
by LearnZillion
24 views
Deriving the Compound Interest Formula
by Pearson
52 views
Deriving the Continuous Compounding Formula
by Pearson
25 views
Solving a Continuous Compounding Problem
by Pearson
38 views
Understanding Simple Interest and Compound Interest
by patrickJMT
72 views
Compound Interest - More than Once Per Year
by patrickJMT
29 views
Compound Interest Example - Find Starting Principal
by patrickJMT
108 views
Deriving the Annual Compound Interest Formula
by patrickJMT
27 views
Finding an Interest Rate to Match Certain Financial Goals, Ex 1
by patrickJMT
22 views
Finding an Interest Rate to Match Certain Financial Goals, Ex 2
by patrickJMT
44 views
Finding an Interest Rate to Match Certain Financial Goals, Ex 3
by patrickJMT
15 views
Exponential Growth / Population Growth Problem.
by patrickJMT
39 views
Radioactive Decay and Exponential Growth
by patrickJMT
40 views
